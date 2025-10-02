Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV)’s stock price has plunge by 2.95%relation to previous closing price of $323.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) will release third quarter 2025 financial results on October 21, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”). Management will review these results and its outlook during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT that same morning. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to its start with the following numbers: 888-947-9963 – Access Code – 3972058 (Domestic) 312-470-0178 – Access Code – 3972058 (International) 800-.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ELV is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ELV is 224.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume for ELV on October 02, 2025 was 2.49M shares.

ELV’s Market Performance

The stock of Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has seen a 1.92% increase in the past week, with a 3.20% rise in the past month, and a -5.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for ELV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.41% for ELV stock, with a simple moving average of -10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELV reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for ELV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to ELV, setting the target price at $450 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

ELV Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $315.60. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from DeVore Susan D., who purchased 1,200 shares at the price of $312.15 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, DeVore Susan D. now owns 3,502 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $374,580 using the latest closing price.

BOUDREAUX GAIL, the President and CEO of Elevance Health Inc, purchased 8,500 shares at $286.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18 ’25, which means that BOUDREAUX GAIL is holding 151,020 shares at $2,438,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 12.48%, with 4.56% for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.