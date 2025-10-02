Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.79x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EGO is 202.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of EGO was 1.81M shares.

EGO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) has surged by 1.94% when compared to previous closing price of $28.89, but the company has seen a 4.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-12 that With rising gold prices and solid demand boding well for the Zacks Mining – Gold industry, investors may watch stocks like NEM, FNV, KGC, EGO and NGD.

EGO’s Market Performance

Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) has experienced a 4.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.81% rise in the past month, and a 42.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for EGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.49% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 53.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EGO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for EGO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $20 based on the research report published on May 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

EGO Trading at 19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.66. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corp saw 67.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corp stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.82%, with 7.26% for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $670.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.