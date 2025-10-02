Elastic N.V (ESTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.52% in comparison to its previous close of $84.49, however, the company has experienced a 0.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, announced that Elastic Security earned Certified status in the AV-Comparatives Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test 2025, delivering 99.3% effectiveness across both Active Response (automated blocking) and Passive Response (detection and alerting). Elastic Security excelled in 50 targeted attack scenarios, delivering low false positives, zero workflow delays, and a favorable total cost of ownership (TCO) in a fi.

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESTC is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ESTC is 92.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. On October 02, 2025, ESTC’s average trading volume was 1.75M shares.

ESTC’s Market Performance

ESTC stock saw an increase of 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.80% and a quarterly increase of 2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Elastic N.V (ESTC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for ESTC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $90 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTC reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for ESTC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 29th, 2025.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to ESTC, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on June 27th of the current year.

ESTC Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.66. In addition, Elastic N.V saw 11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Kulkarni Ashutosh, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $88.12 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Kulkarni Ashutosh now owns 452,314 shares of Elastic N.V, valued at $440,618 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -9.65%, with -3.57% for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elastic N.V (ESTC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.