ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX)’s stock price has plunge by 3.48%relation to previous closing price of $2.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its Pikes® computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack will deliver a next-generation AI cockpit experience for the launch of the new Lynk & Co 07 EM-P hybrid sedan and 08 EM-P hybrid SUV.

Is It Worth Investing in ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ECX is 126.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ECX on October 02, 2025 was 3.93M shares.

ECX’s Market Performance

ECX stock saw an increase of -1.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.19% and a quarterly increase of -5.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.49% for ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.91% for ECX’s stock, with a 16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3.20 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ECX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2023.

ECX Trading at 20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +34.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc saw 8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 2.59%.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$732.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 9.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.