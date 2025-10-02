Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.61x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ETN is 388.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of ETN was 2.29M shares.

ETN stock’s latest price update

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN)'s stock price has plunge by -0.11%relation to previous closing price of $374.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ETN’s Market Performance

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has seen a 0.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.75% gain in the past month and a 4.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for ETN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.37% for ETN’s stock, with a 13.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETN stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for ETN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ETN in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $495 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $390. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 11th, 2025.

BNP Paribas Exane gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETN, setting the target price at $380 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

ETN Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $365.18. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 13.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Johnson Gerald, who purchased 100 shares at the price of $361.00 back on Aug 11 ’25. After this action, Johnson Gerald now owns 100 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $36,100 using the latest closing price.

LEONETTI OLIVIER, the See Remarks below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sold 16,018 shares at $358.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’25, which means that LEONETTI OLIVIER is holding 630 shares at $5,740,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 20.76%, with 9.83% for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.