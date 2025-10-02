Eastman Kodak Co’s (KODK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, KODK stock has gone up by 7.05%, with a monthly gain of 15.37% and a quarterly surge of 10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Eastman Kodak Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.14% for KODK’s stock, with a 3.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KODK is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KODK is 51.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.08% of that float. The average trading volume for KODK on October 02, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

KODK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) has surged by 4.21% when compared to previous closing price of $6.41, but the company has seen a 7.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is addressing financial challenges by terminating its overfunded pension plan, expecting $500M+ in proceeds by Dec-25. KODK plans to use these funds to pay down term loans, reduce interest expenses, and stabilize its balance sheet, improving cash flow. A major preferred shareholder converted to common stock at a premium, signaling confidence and eliminating a $123M liability, though risks remain.

KODK Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK rose by +7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Eastman Kodak Co saw 40.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from Katz Philippe D, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, Katz Philippe D now owns 180,026 shares of Eastman Kodak Co, valued at $56,700 using the latest closing price.

CONTINENZA JAMES V, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Eastman Kodak Co, purchased 50,000 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’25, which means that CONTINENZA JAMES V is holding 1,902,011 shares at $287,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Kodak Co stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 1.14%, with 0.51% for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Kodak Co (KODK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $197.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.