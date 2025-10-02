Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EMN stock has gone down by -2.93%, with a monthly decline of -10.75% and a quarterly plunge of -22.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Eastman Chemical Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.20% for EMN’s stock, with a -23.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) Right Now?

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70x compared to its average ratio. EMN has 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EMN is 113.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMN on October 02, 2025 was 1.62M shares.

EMN stock’s latest price update

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.73% compared to its previous closing price of $63.05. However, the company has seen a -2.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that Eastman Chemical Company faces significant uncertainty due to tariff impacts, weak demand, and missed Q2 ’25 earnings, despite recent insider buying. EMN trades at a low valuation (P/E 8.9x FY26E EPS, 5.3% yield), but visibility on earnings remains poor, and management withdrew full-year guidance. Recent EMN financials showed sharp declines in earnings and cash flow, with management citing weak automotive, construction, and Chinese textile markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $76 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to EMN, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

EMN Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.36. In addition, Eastman Chemical Co saw -44.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from SMITH BRIAN TRAVIS, who purchased 1,750 shares at the price of $68.34 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, SMITH BRIAN TRAVIS now owns 16,732 shares of Eastman Chemical Co, valued at $119,595 using the latest closing price.

OBRIEN JAMES J /KY, the Director of Eastman Chemical Co, purchased 1,450 shares at $68.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27 ’25, which means that OBRIEN JAMES J /KY is holding 6,828 shares at $99,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Co stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 14.52%, with 5.52% for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Co (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.