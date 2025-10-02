Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) has surged by 0.55% when compared to previous closing price of $18.15, but the company has seen a 1.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eastern Bank is pleased to welcome Beata Mazen in a new role as Senior Vice President, Consumer Banking Strategy Manager. Ms. Mazen brings 25 years of experience in sales, customer experience and consumer banking strategies, including leading approaches around operations and customer experience processes for up to 1,000 retail locations. “Beata Mazen is an accomplished banking leader with a strong track record of driving results through strategic leadership, coaching an.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EBC is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EBC is 194.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume for EBC on October 02, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

EBC stock saw an increase of 1.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.54% and a quarterly increase of 14.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for EBC’s stock, with a 11.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $23 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBC reach a price target of $18.50, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for EBC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 06th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to EBC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

EBC Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.72. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc saw 13.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Antonakes Steven Louis, who purchased 5,244 shares at the price of $17.07 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, Antonakes Steven Louis now owns 12,925 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc, valued at $89,515 using the latest closing price.

Antonakes Steven Louis, the Executive VP of Eastern Bankshares Inc, purchased 940 shares at $17.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27 ’25, which means that Antonakes Steven Louis is holding 62,358 shares at $15,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -1.89%, with -0.27% for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 13.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $194.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -20.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.