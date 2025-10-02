Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) has increased by 3.52% when compared to last closing price of $9.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-29 that Today, I am highlighting three biotech stocks I like in the current market that are trading at under $10.00 a share. The options on these stocks are also lucrative and liquid, making them well-suited for consistent covered call trades. Covered call strategies offer downside protection in the underperforming, high-beta biotech sector, supporting a rinse, wash, and repeat approach.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DVAX is 116.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DVAX on October 02, 2025 was 1.68M shares.

DVAX’s Market Performance

The stock of Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) has seen a 3.21% increase in the past week, with a 3.73% rise in the past month, and a 1.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for DVAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.32% for DVAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVAX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DVAX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DVAX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

DVAX Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corp saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Myers Scott Dunseth, who purchased 3,800 shares at the price of $10.82 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Myers Scott Dunseth now owns 35,004 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp, valued at $41,116 using the latest closing price.

Deep Track Biotechnology Maste, the 10% Owner of Dynavax Technologies Corp, sold 1,094,994 shares at $11.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’25, which means that Deep Track Biotechnology Maste is holding 16,696,492 shares at $12,077,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corp stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -9.28%, with -5.45% for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $45.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.