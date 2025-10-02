Dyadic International Inc., DE (DYAI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for DYAI is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DYAI is 25.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for DYAI on October 02, 2025 was 156.63K shares.

DYAI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dyadic International Inc., DE (NASDAQ: DYAI) has jumped by 10.17% compared to previous close of $1.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dyadic International, Inc., d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on the scalable production of high-value, precision engineered functional input proteins for non-therapeutic applications in life sciences, food and nutrition, and industrial biotechnology utilizing its proprietary gene expression platforms, today announced that Joe Hazelton, Dyadic’s President & Chief Operating Officer, will attend and present at the following conferences: H.C.

DYAI’s Market Performance

Dyadic International Inc., DE (DYAI) has seen a 13.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 36.60% gain in the past month and a 38.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.48% for DYAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.23% for DYAI’s stock, with a 6.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DYAI Trading at 32.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +32.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYAI rose by +13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0465. In addition, Dyadic International Inc., DE saw 18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYAI starting from Hazelton Joseph P, who purchased 26,000 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Aug 01 ’25. After this action, Hazelton Joseph P now owns 155,340 shares of Dyadic International Inc., DE, valued at $24,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.32% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dyadic International Inc., DE stands at -1.35%. The total capital return value is set at -1.22%. Equity return is now at value -422.64%, with -59.42% for asset returns.

Based on Dyadic International Inc., DE (DYAI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at -9.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dyadic International Inc., DE (DYAI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.