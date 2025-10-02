Dreamland Ltd (TDIC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Dreamland Ltd (NASDAQ: TDIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.05x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for TDIC is 7.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDIC on October 02, 2025 was 118.26K shares.

TDIC stock’s latest price update

Dreamland Ltd (NASDAQ: TDIC)’s stock price has soared by 2.57% in relation to previous closing price of $5.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dreamland Limited (Nasdaq: TDIC) (the “Company” or “Dreamland”), a Hong Kong-based event management service provider, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, 1,340,000 of which were offered by the Company and 660,000 by an existing shareholder (the “Selling Shareholder”), at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Company also filed a resale prospectus concurrent with the Offering for the resale of 5,416,740 Class A ordinary shares held by Prime Crest Holdings Limited, Fuji Holdings Limited, Yield Rights Group Limited and Allied Target Limited (the “Resale Shareholders”).

TDIC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.17% for TDIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.29% for TDIC’s stock, with a 40.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TDIC Trading at 40.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.22%, as shares surge +50.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.00% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for TDIC

Equity return is now at value 112.38%, with 17.87% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dreamland Ltd (TDIC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.