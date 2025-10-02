Dolly Varden Silver Corp (DVS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DVS is 1.19.

The public float for DVS is 55.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On October 02, 2025, DVS’s average trading volume was 484.68K shares.

DVS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dolly Varden Silver Corp (AMEX: DVS) has decreased by -7.18% when compared to last closing price of $5.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (NYSE American: DVS) (FSE: DVQ) (the “Company” or “Dolly Varden”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on its behalf and on behalf of Research Capital Corporation, as joint bookrunners and co-lead underwriters, and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bough-deal basis, a combination of securities of the Company (“Offered Securities”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $30,034,000, consisting of: 2,300,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of $6.50 per Common Share, to be issued on a prospectus-exempt basis pursuant to the ‘listed issuer financing exemption’ (“LIFE”) under applicable Canadian securities laws (the “LIFE Offering”); and 750,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”) that will be issued as part of a charity arrangement (each, a “CFT Share”) at a price of $9.42 per CFT Share, to be issued under the LIFE Offering; and 990,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act (each, a “FT Share”) at a price of $8.10 per FT Share, to be issued on a prospectus exempt basis other than LIFE (the “Private Placement Offering”, and together with the LIFE Offering, the “Offerings”). The LIFE Offering will be a combination of Common Shares and CFT Shares for gross proceeds of $22,015,000, and together with the Private Placement Offering will result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $30,034,000.

DVS’s Market Performance

Dolly Varden Silver Corp (DVS) has experienced a 3.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.94% rise in the past month, and a 36.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for DVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.68% for DVS stock, with a simple moving average of 49.69% for the last 200 days.

DVS Trading at 21.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +27.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVS rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Dolly Varden Silver Corp saw 48.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DVS

The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -21.75%, with -20.00% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$25.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dolly Varden Silver Corp (DVS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.