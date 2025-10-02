DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) has surged by 5.01% when compared to previous closing price of $34.16, but the company has seen a -1.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that BENTON, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laravel, creator of the popular open-source PHP web framework, today announced the launch of Laravel VPS, a new service that unifies server creation and application management directly within its popular PHP developer platform, Laravel Forge. Through a strategic partnership with DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), the simplest scalable cloud platform, Laravel VPS provides a faster, seamless option for Laravel’s community of 1M+ developers to provision powerful, ready-to-us.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17x compared to its average ratio. DOCN has 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DOCN is 65.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on October 02, 2025 was 2.63M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN’s stock has seen a -1.24% decrease for the week, with a 12.55% rise in the past month and a 26.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.19% for DOCN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $45 based on the research report published on January 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOCN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

DOCN Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.45. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Saha Bratin, who sold 13,010 shares at the price of $31.87 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Saha Bratin now owns 269,465 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $414,629 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at -10.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $236.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.