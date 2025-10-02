Digi Power X Inc (DGXX): A Technical Analysis

DGXX has 36-month beta value of 6.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DGXX is 32.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DGXX on October 02, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

DGXX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) has increased by 14.08% when compared to last closing price of $2.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-10-01 that Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ:DGXX, TSX-V:DGX) announced production results for September 2025, along with an operations update. The energy infrastructure company said its ARMS 200 (AI-Ready Modular Solution) has achieved Tier III certification under the globally recognized ANSI/TIA-942 standard, making ARMS 200 one of the few modular artificial intelligence (AI) data-center platforms worldwide to receive Tier III certification.

DGXX’s Market Performance

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) has seen a 13.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.67% gain in the past month and a -11.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.18% for DGXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.70% for DGXX’s stock, with a 31.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGXX stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for DGXX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DGXX in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DGXX Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +22.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGXX rose by +12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Digi Power X Inc saw 138.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DGXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.43% for the present operating margin

-0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Digi Power X Inc stands at -0.59%. The total capital return value is set at -0.48%. Equity return is now at value -69.07%, with -48.31% for asset returns.

Based on Digi Power X Inc (DGXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -402.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -208.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.