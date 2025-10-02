Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) has jumped by 4.78% compared to previous close of $222.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that DICK’S Sporting Goods remains a ‘Buy’ as the Foot Locker acquisition and core business momentum strengthen the growth outlook. The Foot Locker deal positions the company as a global sporting goods leader, enhances its Nike partnership, and reduces integration risk by operating Foot Locker independently. DKS’s GameChanger digital platform is scaling rapidly, generating high-margin, recurring revenue and expanding the company’s long-term growth drivers.

Is It Worth Investing in Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Right Now?

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.25x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DKS is 63.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.84% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of DKS was 1.63M shares.

DKS’s Market Performance

DKS stock saw an increase of 1.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.26% and a quarterly increase of 12.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.62% for DKS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $177 based on the research report published on September 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKS reach a price target of $274. The rating they have provided for DKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to DKS, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on August 22nd of the current year.

DKS Trading at 5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.71. In addition, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc saw 11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from Hobart Lauren R, who sold 20,083 shares at the price of $220.69 back on Sep 29 ’25. After this action, Hobart Lauren R now owns 299,990 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc, valued at $4,432,133 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 37.37%, with 11.38% for asset returns.

Based on Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.