DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has decreased by -0.84% when compared to last closing price of $11.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-10-01 that Investors love dividend stocks, especially high-yield varieties, because they offer a significant income stream and have substantial total return potential.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DHT is at -0.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DHT is 133.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume for DHT on October 02, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT’s stock has seen a -5.80% decrease for the week, with a 0.85% rise in the past month and a 8.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for DHT Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.53% for DHT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $9.70 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to DHT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

DHT Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.41. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc stands at 0.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 17.90%, with 13.05% for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $324.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.