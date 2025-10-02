Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81x compared to its average ratio. DB has 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DB is 1.79B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DB on October 02, 2025 was 2.59M shares.

DB stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has plunge by 0.28%relation to previous closing price of $35.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketwatch.com reported 2025-10-01 that Deutsche Bank’s list of fourth-quarter high-conviction picks also includes 2025 laggards like Visa and standouts like Lam Research that could have more room to rally.

DB’s Market Performance

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has experienced a -1.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.25% rise in the past month, and a 22.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.40% for DB stock, with a simple moving average of 33.04% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.01. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw 104.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 9.19%, with 0.43% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.