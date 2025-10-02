Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRMA is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DRMA is 0.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRMA on October 02, 2025 was 29.82K shares.

DRMA stock’s latest price update

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.04% in comparison to its previous close of $5.13, however, the company has experienced a 3.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that – This acceptance follow’s Dermata’s U.S. issued patent covering its Spongilla technology combination as a method to topically treat acne – – Dermata expects to launch a new once-weekly, Over-the-Counter (OTC) pharmaceutical acne kit, incorporating its Spongilla technology, in the middle of 2026 – – Over 3.3 million people are diagnosed with acne in Australia – SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW) (“Dermata” or the “Company”), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced the Australian Patent Office has accepted Dermata’s patent application for its Spongilla technology combination as a method for treating acne. The accepted patent application, entitled “Compositions and methods for the treatment of skin conditions,” (Australian Patent Application No.

DRMA’s Market Performance

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) has seen a 3.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -18.28% decline in the past month and a -27.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.66% for DRMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.72% for DRMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.09% for the last 200 days.

DRMA Trading at -16.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc saw -70.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

The total capital return value is set at -1.69%. Equity return is now at value -231.27%, with -173.93% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$12.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.