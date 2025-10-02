Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DNLI is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DNLI is 130.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNLI on October 02, 2025 was 1.89M shares.

DNLI stock’s latest price update

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.69% in relation to its previous close of $14.52. However, the company has experienced a 10.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-10 that Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

DNLI’s Market Performance

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has seen a 10.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.50% decline in the past month and a 0.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for DNLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.00% for DNLI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNLI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for DNLI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to DNLI, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

DNLI Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI rose by +10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc saw -49.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from Schuth Alexander O., who sold 2,937 shares at the price of $13.58 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Schuth Alexander O. now owns 242,346 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc, valued at $39,884 using the latest closing price.

Ho Carole, the Chief Medical Officer of Denali Therapeutics Inc, sold 2,937 shares at $13.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’25, which means that Ho Carole is holding 217,391 shares at $39,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

The total capital return value is set at -0.5%. Equity return is now at value -39.69%, with -35.90% for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$414.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.