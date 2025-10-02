Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.65% in relation to its previous close of $32.27. However, the company has experienced a -0.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-09-03 that As of Sept. 3, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DK is 58.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.86% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of DK was 2.10M shares.

DK’s Market Performance

DK’s stock has seen a -0.73% decrease for the week, with a 4.77% rise in the past month and a 40.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for Delek US Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.48% for DK’s stock, with a 62.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to DK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

DK Trading at 21.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.39. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc saw 71.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Wright Robert G., who sold 7,135 shares at the price of $29.24 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Wright Robert G. now owns 48,294 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc, valued at $208,627 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

-0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -200.75%, with -11.92% for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 122.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.