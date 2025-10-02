Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) has decreased by -12.32% when compared to last closing price of $4.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 9, 2025 9:15 AM EDT Company Participants Kevin Coop – CEO & Director Casey Heller – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Craig Hettenbach – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Craig Hettenbach VP & Equity Analyst All right. Great. Well, good morning, everyone.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DH is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DH is 37.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.84% of that float. The average trading volume for DH on October 02, 2025 was 387.85K shares.

DH’s Market Performance

DH’s stock has seen a -9.18% decrease for the week, with a -6.56% drop in the past month and a -11.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for Definitive Healthcare Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.27% for DH’s stock, with a -5.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DH reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for DH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DH, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

DH Trading at -10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp saw -19.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from Moschella William, who sold 45,000 shares at the price of $4.70 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, Moschella William now owns 433,830 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp, valued at $211,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.1% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp stands at -1.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.83%. Equity return is now at value -64.27%, with -27.80% for asset returns.

Based on Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -40.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$567.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.