Deere & Co (DE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) is 23.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DE is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DE is 250.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On October 02, 2025, DE’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

DE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) has decreased by -1.21% when compared to last closing price of $457.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Deere (DE) stood at $457.26, denoting a -1.77% move from the preceding trading day.

DE’s Market Performance

Deere & Co (DE) has experienced a -3.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month, and a -13.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.80% for DE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DE reach a price target of $501. The rating they have provided for DE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DE, setting the target price at $477 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DE Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $469.55. In addition, Deere & Co saw 8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Kalathur Rajesh, who sold 24,580 shares at the price of $500.61 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Kalathur Rajesh now owns 74,878 shares of Deere & Co, valued at $12,304,921 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Co stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 21.59%, with 4.83% for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Co (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Deere & Co (DE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.