Dayforce Inc (DAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dayforce Inc (NYSE: DAY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.08% in relation to its previous close of $68.95. However, the company has experienced a 0.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the launch of Piece of Work, a new narrative-driven podcast diving headfirst into the issues shaping today’s workforce. Listen, follow, and subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other podcast platforms.

Is It Worth Investing in Dayforce Inc (NYSE: DAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dayforce Inc (NYSE: DAY) is 226.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAY is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DAY is 151.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On October 02, 2025, DAY’s average trading volume was 2.41M shares.

DAY’s Market Performance

DAY stock saw a decrease of 0.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.93% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.44% for Dayforce Inc (DAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for DAY stock, with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAY

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAY reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for DAY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 13th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to DAY, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

DAY Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAY rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.90. In addition, Dayforce Inc saw 12.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAY starting from Alkharrat Samer, who sold 3,232 shares at the price of $68.78 back on Sep 25 ’25. After this action, Alkharrat Samer now owns 121,167 shares of Dayforce Inc, valued at $222,297 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dayforce Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 1.89%, with 0.56% for asset returns.

Based on Dayforce Inc (DAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $288.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dayforce Inc (DAY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.