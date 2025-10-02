Dakota Gold Corp (DC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Dakota Gold Corp (AMEX: DC) has dropped by -2.78% compared to previous close of $4.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-09-24 that Lead, South Dakota–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2025) – Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) (“Dakota Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from a further 16 metallurgical drill holes included in its 2025 drill campaign for the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project (“Richmond Hill” or the “Project”). Dakota Gold currently has three drills operating at Richmond Hill and the Company expects to drill 27,500 meters (~90,000 feet) for the 2025 campaign using a combination of reverse circulation and core drilling.

Is It Worth Investing in Dakota Gold Corp (AMEX: DC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DC is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DC is 75.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DC on October 02, 2025 was 889.49K shares.

DC’s Market Performance

DC’s stock has seen a 0.22% increase for the week, with a -0.87% drop in the past month and a 20.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for Dakota Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.27% for DC’s stock, with a 37.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for DC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DC reach a price target of $5.25. The rating they have provided for DC stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

DC Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DC rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Dakota Gold Corp saw 92.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

QUARTERMAIN ROBERT, the President and CEO of Dakota Gold Corp, purchased 20,000 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20 ’24, which means that QUARTERMAIN ROBERT is holding 7,597,877 shares at $44,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DC

The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -23.93%, with -22.94% for asset returns.

Based on Dakota Gold Corp (DC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -88.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -485.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$34.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dakota Gold Corp (DC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.