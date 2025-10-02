D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.82x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DHI is 263.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of DHI was 4.07M shares.

DHI stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.75%relation to previous closing price of $169.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Investors interested in Building Products – Home Builders stocks are likely familiar with D.R. Horton (DHI) and NVR (NVR).

DHI’s Market Performance

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) has seen a 2.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.28% gain in the past month and a 27.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for DHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for DHI’s stock, with a 24.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $164 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DHI, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

DHI Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.45. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc saw -9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $180.74 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, BUCHANAN MICHAEL R now owns 1,193 shares of D.R. Horton Inc, valued at $180,740 using the latest closing price.

Odom Aron M., the SVP, Controller and PAO of D.R. Horton Inc, sold 1,376 shares at $183.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that Odom Aron M. is holding 6,457 shares at $251,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 16.27%, with 11.08% for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 82.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.