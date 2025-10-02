CXApp Inc (CXAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) has increased by 7.00% when compared to last closing price of $0.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that From New York to Anaheim, CXAI is engaging executives and clients through conferences, showcases, and exclusive events to drive thought leadership and real-world demonstration of AI in the emerging employee experience market. PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI),a leader of AI-powered employee and workplace experience platforms, today announced its October schedule of industry conferences and networking events designed to showcase its agentic-AI based employee experience platform to key decision-makers and industry leaders.

Is It Worth Investing in CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CXAI is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CXAI is 17.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume of CXAI on October 02, 2025 was 598.73K shares.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXAI stock saw an increase of 11.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.91% and a quarterly increase of -24.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.87% for CXApp Inc (CXAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.19% for CXAI’s stock, with a -30.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +19.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7417. In addition, CXApp Inc saw -52.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.39% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for CXApp Inc stands at -2.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.66%. Equity return is now at value -89.23%, with -43.37% for asset returns.

Based on CXApp Inc (CXAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$10.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, CXApp Inc (CXAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.