CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock Experiences 1.48% Monthly Change

In the past week, CUBE stock has gone up by 1.84%, with a monthly gain of 1.48% and a quarterly plunge of -5.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for CubeSmart. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for CUBE’s stock, with a -2.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is above average at 24.67x. The 36-month beta value for CUBE is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CUBE is 225.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of CUBE on October 02, 2025 was 1.73M shares.

CUBE stock’s latest price update

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.44% in comparison to its previous close of $40.66, however, the company has experienced a 1.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that Not all REITs can sustain their current dividend. Dividend cuts often lead to sharp declines in share prices. I highlight three popular REITs that are at high risk of cutting their dividend.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $48 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BNP Paribas Exane, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBE reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for CUBE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBE, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

CUBE Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.70. In addition, CubeSmart saw -23.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.43% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at 0.34%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 13.43%, with 5.81% for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $688.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In summary, CubeSmart (CUBE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.