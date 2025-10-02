Coursera Inc (COUR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR)’s stock price has plunge by -4.44%relation to previous closing price of $11.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-13 that Coursera is well-positioned for further stock appreciation, driven by a reacceleration of revenue growth, strong consumer demand, and an attractive valuation. COUR benefits from branded, credentialed content, international expansion, and a strategic shift away from the low-margin OPM business to focus on scalable growth segments. Enterprise segment retention rates are rebounding, and generative AI will help expand content offerings and competitiveness, supporting a trajectory toward double-digit revenue growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COUR is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for COUR is 136.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on October 02, 2025 was 3.14M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR’s stock has seen a -5.17% decrease for the week, with a 1.27% rise in the past month and a 32.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for Coursera Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.12% for COUR’s stock, with a 24.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for COUR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 05th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to COUR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

COUR Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 36.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Meyers Michele M, who sold 3,500 shares at the price of $11.31 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Meyers Michele M now owns 237,795 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $39,585 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -8.40%, with -5.40% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$79.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 18.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coursera Inc (COUR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.