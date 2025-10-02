Cosan S.A ADR (CSAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cosan S.A ADR (NYSE: CSAN) has dropped by -0.65% compared to previous close of $4.6. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. invezz.com reported 2025-09-23 that Cosan, Brazil’s largest sugar and ethanol producer, aims to raise as much as 10 billion reais ($1.9 billion) in a public offering to address its increasing debt burden.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosan S.A ADR (NYSE: CSAN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSAN is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The average trading volume of CSAN on October 02, 2025 was 1.81M shares.

CSAN’s Market Performance

CSAN’s stock has seen a -8.42% decrease for the week, with a -0.22% drop in the past month and a -11.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for Cosan S.A ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.22% for CSAN’s stock, with a -10.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSAN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CSAN by listing it as a “Reduce”. The predicted price for CSAN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $4.40 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CSAN Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSAN fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Cosan S.A ADR saw -52.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosan S.A ADR stands at -0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value -83.87%, with -8.37% for asset returns.

Based on Cosan S.A ADR (CSAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cosan S.A ADR (CSAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.