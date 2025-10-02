Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.34% in relation to its previous close of $100.52. However, the company has experienced a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) will webcast an investor presentation, Delivering Reliable and Resilient Energy for the Future, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) is above average at 17.80x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for ED is 359.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ED on October 02, 2025 was 2.32M shares.

ED’s Market Performance

ED’s stock has seen a -0.65% decrease for the week, with a 1.00% rise in the past month and a -1.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for Consolidated Edison, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for ED’s stock, with a -2.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $101 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $107. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ED, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

ED Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.68. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc saw -5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Miller Joseph, who purchased 1 shares at the price of $97.46 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Miller Joseph now owns 3,647 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc, valued at $103 using the latest closing price.

Miller Joseph, the VP & Controller of Consolidated Edison, Inc, purchased 1 shares at $103.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16 ’25, which means that Miller Joseph is holding 3,629 shares at $102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 8.54%, with 2.78% for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.