Compugen Ltd (CGEN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CGEN is 2.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CGEN is 91.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGEN on October 02, 2025 was 241.08K shares.

CGEN stock’s latest price update

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN)’s stock price has soared by 8.84% in relation to previous closing price of $1.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-28 that HOLON, Israel, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in predictive computational target discovery powered by AI/ML, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C.

CGEN’s Market Performance

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has experienced a 14.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.89% rise in the past month, and a -8.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for CGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.56% for CGEN’s stock, with a -1.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $4 based on the research report published on January 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGEN reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for CGEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CGEN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

CGEN Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4090. In addition, Compugen Ltd saw -11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.89% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Compugen Ltd stands at -0.87%. The total capital return value is set at -0.23%. Equity return is now at value -35.66%, with -17.87% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$14.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.