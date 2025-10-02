Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.43% in relation to its previous close of $90.41. However, the company has experienced a 0.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-13 that I rate CCEP as Hold, as its current valuation already prices in much of its fundamental strength and near-term risk/reward is unattractive. CCEP delivered solid 1H25 results, with revenue and EBIT growth driven by strong execution, margin expansion, and successful brand activations. The company’s scale, exclusive Coca-Cola partnership, and focus on high-value categories provide a durable competitive advantage and support a positive long-term outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) is above average at 24.82x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CCEP is 215.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCEP on October 02, 2025 was 1.88M shares.

CCEP’s Market Performance

CCEP’s stock has seen a 0.29% increase for the week, with a 2.96% rise in the past month and a -3.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for CCEP’s stock, with a 3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CCEP, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

CCEP Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.51. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc saw 13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 17.99%, with 4.66% for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.