CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CNX stock has gone up by 6.43%, with a monthly gain of 13.59% and a quarterly surge of 3.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for CNX Resources Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.55% for CNX’s stock, with a 7.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) Right Now?

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82x compared to its average ratio. CNX has 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for CNX is 135.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNX on October 02, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

CNX stock’s latest price update

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX)’s stock price has increased by 4.58% compared to its previous closing price of $32.12. However, the company has seen a 6.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that PITTSBURGH, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) today announced that Alan Shepard, currently serving as President and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2026.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $34 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 15th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CNX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

CNX Trading at 12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.66. In addition, CNX Resources Corp saw 6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from Clarkson J. Palmer, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $31.20 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Clarkson J. Palmer now owns 245,433 shares of CNX Resources Corp, valued at $312,009 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of CNX Resources Corp, sold 1,075,000 shares at $31.09 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06 ’25, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 13,925,000 shares at $33,421,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corp stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 3.73%, with 1.77% for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corp (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $515.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.