CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is above average at 21.36x. The 36-month beta value for CMS is also noteworthy at 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CMS is 297.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.23% of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on October 02, 2025 was 2.19M shares.

CMS stock’s latest price update

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)'s stock price has plunge by -1.21%relation to previous closing price of $73.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS’s stock has risen by 0.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.70% and a quarterly rise of 3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for CMS Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMS reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for CMS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 20th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CMS, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CMS Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.31. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw 2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Snyder Lauren Y, who sold 2,220 shares at the price of $71.26 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Snyder Lauren Y now owns 13,512 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $158,199 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 12.48%, with 2.84% for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.