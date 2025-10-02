CMB.Tech NV (CMBT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CMB.Tech NV (NYSE: CMBT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.63% compared to its previous closing price of $9.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-28 that Cmb.Tech NV (NYSE:CMBT ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Alexander Saverys – CEO & Member of Management Board Enya Derkinderen – Brand Manager Ludovic Saverys – CFO & Member of Management Board Conference Call Participants Axel Styrman – Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division Kristof Samoy – KBC Securities NV, Research Division Alexander Saverys Good afternoon, and welcome to the Cmb.Tech Earnings Release for the Second Quarter of this year. My name is Alexander Saverys, and I’m joined by my colleagues, Ludovic, Joris and Enya.

Is It Worth Investing in CMB.Tech NV (NYSE: CMBT) Right Now?

CMB.Tech NV (NYSE: CMBT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CMBT is at 0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CMBT is 85.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.89% of that float. The average trading volume for CMBT on October 02, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

CMBT’s Market Performance

CMBT stock saw an increase of -4.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.70% and a quarterly increase of -4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for CMB.Tech NV (CMBT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.71% for CMBT’s stock, with a -2.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CMBT Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMBT fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, CMB.Tech NV saw -44.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.65% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for CMB.Tech NV stands at 1.38%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 19.03%, with 4.01% for asset returns.

Based on CMB.Tech NV (CMBT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $533.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CMB.Tech NV (CMBT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.