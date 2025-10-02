Clene Inc (CLNN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.68% in relation to its previous close of $6.03. However, the company has experienced a 15.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Late-breaking clinical data presented at the 41st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Across non-active progressive MS (primary progressive and secondary progressive MS), relapsing MS, and Parkinson’s disease patients, CNM-Au8 ® improved the brain’s energy metabolism evidenced by improved NAD+/NADH ratio At the Type B end-of-Phase 2 MS meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA aligned with Clene acknowledging the limitations of the Expanded Disability Status Scale and expressed openness to considering other potential primary endpoints, including cognition, to evaluate broader treatment effects SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurological diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced the presentation of the combined REPAIR-MS results across relapsing MS and non-active progressive MS during the 41st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), held September 24-26, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

Is It Worth Investing in Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLNN is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CLNN is 6.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLNN on October 02, 2025 was 83.05K shares.

CLNN’s Market Performance

The stock of Clene Inc (CLNN) has seen a 15.21% increase in the past week, with a 9.08% rise in the past month, and a 76.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for CLNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.03% for CLNN stock, with a simple moving average of 64.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNN

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for CLNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CLNN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

CLNN Trading at 37.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares surge +24.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNN rose by +15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, Clene Inc saw 44.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNN starting from General Resonance LLC, who sold 3,401 shares at the price of $5.34 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, General Resonance LLC now owns 704,591 shares of Clene Inc, valued at $18,161 using the latest closing price.

General Resonance LLC, the 10% Owner of Clene Inc, sold 600 shares at $4.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04 ’25, which means that General Resonance LLC is holding 707,992 shares at $2,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-92.34% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clene Inc stands at -103.86%. The total capital return value is set at -1.81%. Equity return is now at value -1738.36%, with -95.12% for asset returns.

Based on Clene Inc (CLNN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$33.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 252.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clene Inc (CLNN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.