Clearway Energy Inc’s (CWEN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CWEN stock has gone up by 4.52%, with a monthly gain of 4.12% and a quarterly plunge of -6.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Clearway Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for CWEN’s stock, with a 2.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) Right Now?

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.32x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CWEN is 81.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of CWEN was 941.55K shares.

CWEN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) has jumped by 5.63% compared to previous close of $28.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that Clearway Energy offers strong value and income potential after a recent price pullback, with a robust renewable energy portfolio and attractive dividend yield. CWEN’s growth is fueled by a deep project pipeline, sponsor-backed dropdowns, repowering opportunities, and significant investments in battery storage for grid reliability. CWEN maintains solid financial health, with a well-covered dividend, reasonable debt levels, and management guiding for 5-8% annual CAFD/share growth long-term.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWEN stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for CWEN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CWEN in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $35 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWEN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for CWEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CWEN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

CWEN Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.49. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Ford Brian R., who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $26.74 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, Ford Brian R. now owns 8,153 shares of Clearway Energy Inc, valued at $53,486 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 3.80%, with 0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.