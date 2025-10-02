CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE) Stock Experiences -39.42% Monthly Change

In the past week, ZONE stock has gone down by -1.42%, with a monthly decline of -39.42% and a quarterly plunge of -16.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.39% for CleanCore Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.75% for ZONE’s stock, with a -5.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanCore Solutions Inc (AMEX: ZONE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZONE is also noteworthy at 1.37.

The public float for ZONE is 3.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 37.27% of that float. The average trading volume of ZONE on October 02, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

ZONE stock’s latest price update

CleanCore Solutions Inc (AMEX: ZONE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.88% in comparison to its previous close of $2.13, however, the company has experienced a -1.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / CleanCore Solutions (NYSE Amer:ZONE) is proving again that true disruption is not limited to the laboratory or factory floor. Sometimes it takes shape in the financial engine room, where a company decides how to design its foundation for the future.

ZONE Trading at -44.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -42.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZONE fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, CleanCore Solutions Inc saw 59.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZONE starting from Bethor Ltd, who sold 45,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Bethor Ltd now owns 1,157,500 shares of CleanCore Solutions Inc, valued at $136,692 using the latest closing price.

Bethor Ltd, the 10% Owner of CleanCore Solutions Inc, sold 26,883 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Bethor Ltd is holding 1,130,617 shares at $79,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.08% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanCore Solutions Inc stands at -3.25%. The total capital return value is set at -1.14%. Equity return is now at value -259.20%, with -84.55% for asset returns.

Based on CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.