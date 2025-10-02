Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) has gone up by 15.13% for the week, with a 6.20% rise in the past month and a -34.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.83% for CTXR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.79% for CTXR’s stock, with a -17.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTXR is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CTXR is 16.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.45% of that float. On October 02, 2025, CTXR’s average trading volume was 602.21K shares.

CTXR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) has increased by 10.48% when compared to last closing price of $1.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Citius Oncology, Inc. (“Citius Oncology”) (Nasdaq: CTOR), the oncology-focused subsidiary of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius Pharma”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering and concurrent private placement of an aggregate of 5,142,858 shares of common stock and unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,142,858 shares of common stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $9 based on the research report published on December 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTXR reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CTXR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

CTXR Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR rose by +15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1935. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -89.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-263.84% for the present operating margin

-0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -262.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.54%. Equity return is now at value -53.42%, with -35.83% for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -238.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$38.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 64.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.