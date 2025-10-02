Cigna Group (CI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is 15.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CI is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CI is 262.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On October 02, 2025, CI’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

CI stock’s latest price update

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI)’s stock price has soared by 1.18% in relation to previous closing price of $288.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that CI expands coverage to Cleerly’s AI cardiovascular imaging, boosting access, early detection and digital healthcare adoption.

CI’s Market Performance

CI’s stock has risen by 0.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.02% and a quarterly drop of -8.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Cigna Group. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.17% for CI’s stock, with a -4.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $323 based on the research report published on February 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $400. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 26th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CI, setting the target price at $393 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

CI Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $295.11. In addition, Cigna Group saw -16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Jones Nicole S, who sold 28,526 shares at the price of $300.00 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Jones Nicole S now owns 25,648 shares of Cigna Group, valued at $8,557,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cigna Group stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 12.31%, with 3.37% for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Group (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.45 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cigna Group (CI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.