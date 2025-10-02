Chubb Limited (CB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.30% in relation to previous closing price of $282.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Chubb (CB) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is above average at 12.42x. The 36-month beta value for CB is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 14 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CB is 396.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume of CB on October 02, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB’s stock has seen a 1.13% increase for the week, with a 1.66% rise in the past month and a 0.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for CB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $320 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $326. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to CB, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on August 01st of the current year.

CB Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.32. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from CORBAT MICHAEL, who purchased 425 shares at the price of $269.80 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, CORBAT MICHAEL now owns 2,450 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $114,665 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sold 5,513 shares at $290.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01 ’25, which means that Lupica John J is holding 91,180 shares at $1,599,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 14.10%, with 4.07% for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Chubb Limited (CB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.