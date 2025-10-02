Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.39% compared to its previous closing price of $58.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-21 that Here is how Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) and New York Times Co. (NYT) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) is above average at 33.70x. The 36-month beta value for CHEF is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CHEF is 36.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.56% of that float. The average trading volume of CHEF on October 02, 2025 was 484.33K shares.

CHEF’s Market Performance

The stock of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) has seen a -8.14% decrease in the past week, with a -15.44% drop in the past month, and a -13.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for CHEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.15% for CHEF’s stock, with a -7.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHEF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CHEF by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CHEF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $66 based on the research report published on August 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHEF reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for CHEF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to CHEF, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

CHEF Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHEF fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.87. In addition, Chefs’ Warehouse Inc saw 30.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHEF starting from McCauley Tim, who sold 17,500 shares at the price of $65.07 back on Jul 14 ’25. After this action, McCauley Tim now owns 52,050 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, valued at $1,138,675 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 13.64%, with 3.84% for asset returns.

Based on Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $193.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.