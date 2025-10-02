Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) Stock Sees a4.58% Increase

In the past week, CHA stock has gone up by 0.50%, with a monthly decline of -7.58% and a quarterly plunge of -37.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for CHA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) is 17.82x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

On October 02, 2025, CHA’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

CHA stock’s latest price update

Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.58% compared to its previous closing price of $16.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) (“CHAGEE” or the “Company”), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, was awarded the Best Natural/Organic Beverage category and celebrates being nominated in three additional prestigious categories at the World Beverage Innovation Awards 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHA stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for CHA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CHA in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $19 based on the research report published on September 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHA reach a price target of $40.50. The rating they have provided for CHA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 20th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CHA, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

CHA Trading at -14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.40% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for CHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 38.75%, with 24.83% for asset returns.

Based on Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.95 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -3.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 82.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.