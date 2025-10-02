Certara Inc (CERT) Stock Observes 15.34% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Certara Inc (CERT) has seen a 16.67% increase in the past week, with a 25.42% gain in the past month, and a 16.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for CERT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.97% for CERT’s stock, with a 15.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) is above average at 270.65x. The 36-month beta value for CERT is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CERT is 116.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.63% of that float. The average trading volume of CERT on October 02, 2025 was 1.60M shares.

CERT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) has jumped by 9.41% compared to previous close of $12.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-09-23 that The final trades of the day with CNBC’s Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CERT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CERT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $16 based on the research report published on September 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for CERT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 03rd, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to CERT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

CERT Trading at 21.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +27.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERT rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, Certara Inc saw 13.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERT starting from Pedersen Leif E, who sold 51,224 shares at the price of $10.92 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Pedersen Leif E now owns 73,979 shares of Certara Inc, valued at $559,366 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Certara Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 0.76%, with 0.52% for asset returns.

Based on Certara Inc (CERT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $72.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Certara Inc (CERT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.