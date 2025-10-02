Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has seen a 3.72% increase in the past week, with a 19.34% gain in the past month, and a 28.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for EBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.01% for EBR’s stock, with a 35.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90x compared to its average ratio. EBR has 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The average trading volume of EBR on October 02, 2025 was 1.62M shares.

EBR stock’s latest price update

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.71% in relation to its previous close of $9.92. However, the company has experienced a 3.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Does Eletrobras (EBR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

EBR Trading at 17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.20. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR saw 34.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 6.01%, with 2.40% for asset returns.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.