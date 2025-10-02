Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for CNTA is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CNTA is 85.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.47% of that float. The average trading volume for CNTA on October 02, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

CNTA stock’s latest price update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.72% compared to its previous closing price of $24.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

CNTA’s Market Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has experienced a -5.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.98% rise in the past month, and a 64.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for CNTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.58% for CNTA’s stock, with a 43.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CNTA by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CNTA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTA reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CNTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 29th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CNTA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

CNTA Trading at 20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +42.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA fell by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.84. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR saw 43.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from Bush Tia L, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Sep 24 ’25. After this action, Bush Tia L now owns 121,503 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, valued at $840,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.94% for the present operating margin

0.94% for the gross margin

The net margin for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR stands at -14.44%. The total capital return value is set at -0.45%. Equity return is now at value -72.95%, with -51.74% for asset returns.

Based on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -19.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$221.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 194.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.