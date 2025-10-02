Cenntro Inc (CENN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Cenntro Inc (CENN) has gone up by 6.41% for the week, with a 17.80% rise in the past month and a -17.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.11% for CENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.10% for CENN’s stock, with a -24.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Inc (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.49.

The public float for CENN is 32.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume for CENN on October 02, 2025 was 384.17K shares.

CENN stock’s latest price update

Cenntro Inc (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.36% in comparison to its previous close of $0.59, however, the company has experienced a 6.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that FREEHOLD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cenntro Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Electricove Maroc for EV Assembly in Morocco.

CENN Trading at 13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5632. In addition, Cenntro Inc saw -47.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.99% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Inc stands at -1.49%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -31.82%, with -19.98% for asset returns.

Based on Cenntro Inc (CENN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -64.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$24.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cenntro Inc (CENN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.