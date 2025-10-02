Cencora Inc (COR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) has plunged by -0.24% when compared to previous closing price of $312.53, but the company has seen a 1.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) is above average at 32.07x. The 36-month beta value for COR is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for COR is 185.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume of COR on October 02, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

COR’s Market Performance

The stock of Cencora Inc (COR) has seen a 1.11% increase in the past week, with a 5.74% rise in the past month, and a 7.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for COR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for COR’s stock, with a 13.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $337 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COR reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for COR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to COR, setting the target price at $261 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

COR Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $298.62. In addition, Cencora Inc saw 38.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Mauch Robert P., the President & CEO of Cencora Inc, sold 5,097 shares at $290.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Mauch Robert P. is holding 39,274 shares at $1,478,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 130.60%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

Based on Cencora Inc (COR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Cencora Inc (COR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.