Celcuity Inc (CELC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) has dropped by -8.46% compared to previous close of $49.4. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that a late breaking abstract reporting clinical data from the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held October 17-21, 2025. The presentation will provide detailed efficacy and safety data from the PIK3CA wild-type cohort of the VIKTORIA-1 trial.

Is It Worth Investing in Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CELC is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CELC is 33.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.64% of that float. On October 02, 2025, CELC’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

CELC’s Market Performance

The stock of Celcuity Inc (CELC) has seen a -16.23% decrease in the past week, with a -15.60% drop in the past month, and a 246.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for CELC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.23% for CELC’s stock, with a 119.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CELC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CELC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $110 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELC reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CELC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CELC, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

CELC Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +224.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELC fell by -16.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +251.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.98. In addition, Celcuity Inc saw 214.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELC starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who purchased 170,100 shares at the price of $56.27 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 7,211,484 shares of Celcuity Inc, valued at $9,571,319 using the latest closing price.

Dalvey David, the Director of Celcuity Inc, sold 100,000 shares at $43.98 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28 ’25, which means that Dalvey David is holding 125,000 shares at $4,397,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1208.4% for the present operating margin

-1.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Celcuity Inc stands at -1225.52%. The total capital return value is set at -1.02%. Equity return is now at value -134.54%, with -62.47% for asset returns.

Based on Celcuity Inc (CELC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$101.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16247.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Celcuity Inc (CELC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.