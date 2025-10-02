Cel-Sci Corp (CVM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CVM is 7.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of CVM was 794.04K shares.

CVM stock’s latest price update

Cel-Sci Corp (AMEX: CVM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.04% compared to its previous closing price of $9.2. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-30 that – Acoramidis demonstrated a significant reduction in risk of CVM through 42 months post-randomization, with a 44% hazard reduction, setting a new standard for CVM outcomes for patients with ATTR-CM

CVM’s Market Performance

Cel-Sci Corp (CVM) has experienced a 10.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.26% drop in the past month, and a 294.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for CVM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.43% for CVM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVM reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for CVM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2015.

CVM Trading at 8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Cel-Sci Corp saw -69.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVM starting from Watson Robert Eugene, who purchased 2,919 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Watson Robert Eugene now owns 3,733 shares of Cel-Sci Corp, valued at $19,995 using the latest closing price.

KERSTEN GEERT R, the Chief Executive Officer of Cel-Sci Corp, purchased 29,197 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that KERSTEN GEERT R is holding 72,835 shares at $199,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.18% for the present operating margin

-0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cel-Sci Corp stands at -4.27%. The total capital return value is set at -1.69%. Equity return is now at value -328.04%, with -114.49% for asset returns.

Based on Cel-Sci Corp (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -35.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$22.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cel-Sci Corp (CVM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.